WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 297,659 Unity Software Inc. $U

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 297,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,918,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Unity Software from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, COO Alexander Blum sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $47,669.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 548,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,288,453. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 873,146 shares in the company, valued at $41,037,862. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 939,438 shares of company stock worth $45,517,910. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE U opened at $19.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $503.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

