NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,921,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,563,790 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 7.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $918,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,248,120 shares of company stock worth $225,672,814. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major AI infrastructure dealflow and ecosystem wins — Nvidia participated in a $2 billion funding round for U.K. AI data?center builder Nscale, a vote of confidence in continued GPU demand and a partner for global data?center expansion. Read More.

Major AI infrastructure dealflow and ecosystem wins — Nvidia participated in a $2 billion funding round for U.K. AI data?center builder Nscale, a vote of confidence in continued GPU demand and a partner for global data?center expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Customer momentum from leading AI users — OpenAI/Anthropic-related capacity ramps prompted public thanks from Sam Altman to Jensen Huang and signal accelerating buy cycles from hyperscalers (including AWS). This underscores durable enterprise demand for Nvidia GPUs. Read More.

Customer momentum from leading AI users — OpenAI/Anthropic-related capacity ramps prompted public thanks from Sam Altman to Jensen Huang and signal accelerating buy cycles from hyperscalers (including AWS). This underscores durable enterprise demand for Nvidia GPUs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large investor buying — reports that a billionaire Tesla investor materially increased their NVDA position can calm markets and provide price support amid volatility. Big-ticket purchases often attract momentum flows. Read More.

Large investor buying — reports that a billionaire Tesla investor materially increased their NVDA position can calm markets and provide price support amid volatility. Big-ticket purchases often attract momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain strong — analysts and deep?dive pieces highlight record revenue, huge data?center growth, and bullish product roadmaps (Blackwell/Rubin) that underpin multi?year growth expectations despite recent pullbacks. Read More.

Fundamentals remain strong — analysts and deep?dive pieces highlight record revenue, huge data?center growth, and bullish product roadmaps (Blackwell/Rubin) that underpin multi?year growth expectations despite recent pullbacks. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional rebalancing — disclosure that Advyzon Investment Management slightly increased its NVDA stake is a small institutional flow item but not material to the company’s fundamentals. Read More.

Institutional rebalancing — disclosure that Advyzon Investment Management slightly increased its NVDA stake is a small institutional flow item but not material to the company’s fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical supply?chain risk — coverage points to the Iran conflict raising concerns about semiconductor supply chains and broader market risk appetite; geopolitical uncertainty is pressuring sentiment and can disrupt logistics or component sourcing. Read More.

Geopolitical supply?chain risk — coverage points to the Iran conflict raising concerns about semiconductor supply chains and broader market risk appetite; geopolitical uncertainty is pressuring sentiment and can disrupt logistics or component sourcing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/commodity shock and market volatility — a surge in oil prices and risk?off futures trading is weighing on high?beta, growth names like NVDA as investors trim exposure to cyclical/geopolitical risk. Read More.

Macro/commodity shock and market volatility — a surge in oil prices and risk?off futures trading is weighing on high?beta, growth names like NVDA as investors trim exposure to cyclical/geopolitical risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: China export/production uncertainty — reports that Nvidia halted China?bound H200 output and other China?related restrictions remain a headline risk that could keep investors cautious about near?term upside from that market. Read More.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.64.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

