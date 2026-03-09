Vertcoin Tops One Day Volume of $23.43 Thousand (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $23.43 thousand worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,500.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.77 or 0.00663470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.91 or 0.00511068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00078803 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.58 or 0.00301650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012008 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 73,826,160 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm. Facebook, Telegram, Youtube, Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

