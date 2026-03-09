Destra Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.90 Million (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Destra Network has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Destra Network token can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Destra Network has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,459.11 or 0.99956286 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Destra Network

Destra Network’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 999,874,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 999,874,315.1676701 with 974,947,710.1310906 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.01913103 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,576,274.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Destra Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Destra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

