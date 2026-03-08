Y.D. More Investments Ltd Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 49,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 45,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 151,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 115,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,248,120 shares of company stock valued at $225,672,814. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.64.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

