Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 6,361 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 99,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 812,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,857 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $810,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $540.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.60 and its 200-day moving average is $446.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $573.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $506.00 to $634.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $604.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.55.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

