RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,547 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in RTX were worth $159,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $209.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

RTX Profile

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

