Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $3.74 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 6.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $572.64 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $626.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $571.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $822.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.51 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSCI from $590.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $671.78.

View Our Latest Report on MSCI

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,901,450. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $518.95 per share, with a total value of $415,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,493,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,231,900.65. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 19,300 shares of company stock worth $10,261,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.