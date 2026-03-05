Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Sells 15,509 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 0.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $166.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.09. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $143.17 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $2,070,340.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,357,521.34. The trade was a 19.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,651,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,014,275. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 359,063 shares of company stock valued at $55,879,604 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.40.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

