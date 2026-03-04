Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $21,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,543,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,113,000 after buying an additional 3,432,439 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 144.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,619,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,064 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,825,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,055,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,010 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

