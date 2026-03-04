SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,140,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,102,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 505.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 600,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 501,414 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,447,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 488,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 93,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 90.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 448,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,886,000 after purchasing an additional 212,800 shares during the period.

Shares of FEZ opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

