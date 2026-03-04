Northland Securities Forecasts Weaker Earnings for inTEST

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for inTEST in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of inTEST from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE INTT opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. inTEST has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $12.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $153.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in inTEST by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,555,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in inTEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) is a developer and manufacturer of precision instrumentation and test solutions designed for the semiconductor, microelectronics and related manufacturing industries. The company’s offerings focus on thermal management and instrument interface technologies that support the environmental conditioning and electrical performance evaluation of devices under test. These solutions include temperature controllers and cyclers, thermal subsystems, load boards, connectors and custom test interfaces engineered to accelerate reliability testing, product qualification and high-volume production measurement.

Serving customers across North America, Europe and Asia, inTEST supports semiconductor fabs, assembly and packaging facilities, research laboratories and OEM equipment builders.

