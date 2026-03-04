Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 811,943 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,368,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 811,943 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Broadcom worth $3,750,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $313.84 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

