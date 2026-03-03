Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.70 million, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,519,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 682,294 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

