Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Issues Earnings Results

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.07 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 7.35%.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 143.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Paysafe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Paysafe reported EPS of $0.46 vs. $0.36 expected (beat) — a clear upside surprise that can support the stock. View Press Release

Q4 results: Paysafe reported EPS of $0.46 vs. $0.36 expected (beat) — a clear upside surprise that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management hosted a webcast/posted a slide deck to discuss results and guidance — helps investors digest the beat and assess forward outlook. View Slide Deck

Management hosted a webcast/posted a slide deck to discuss results and guidance — helps investors digest the beat and assess forward outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed: Q4 revenue $438.4M vs. $441.1M consensus and the company still shows a negative net margin (~?7.35%) despite positive ROE — mixed fundamentals that may cap upside until growth or margins improve. Paysafe Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Revenue slightly missed: Q4 revenue $438.4M vs. $441.1M consensus and the company still shows a negative net margin (~?7.35%) despite positive ROE — mixed fundamentals that may cap upside until growth or margins improve. Negative Sentiment: New securities class action filed: Levi & Korsinsky announced an Exchange Act claim in the Southern District of New York — a lawsuit increases legal and reputational risk and can weigh on the stock. Levi & Korsinsky: Exchange Act Claims Filed Against Paysafe

New securities class action filed: Levi & Korsinsky announced an Exchange Act claim in the Southern District of New York — a lawsuit increases legal and reputational risk and can weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms soliciting plaintiffs and urging lead?plaintiff motions (Rosen, Bronstein, Portnoy, DJS, Schall, etc.) — broad solicitor activity signals concentrated legal attention and a near?term lead?plaintiff deadline (April 7, 2026), which could amplify drawdown risk and volatility. ROSEN: Encourage Investors to Secure Counsel

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe’s platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.

Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.

