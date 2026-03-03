William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,767,489 Shares of BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767,489 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of BBB Foods worth $23,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TBBB. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in BBB Foods by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,192,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,338 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its position in BBB Foods by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BBB Foods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 727,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 705,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 153.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 363,079 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TBBB opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BBB Foods from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

