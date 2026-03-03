KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (NASDAQ:KOID) Short Interest Down 37.0% in February

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (NASDAQ:KOID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,457 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the January 29th total of 94,353 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 190,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 47,358 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KOID opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 87.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

KraneShares Trust – KraneShares Asia Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Index ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of Asia/Pacific region. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across robotics and artificial intelligence sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Solactive Asia Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Index, by using representative sampling technique.

