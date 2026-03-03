Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Price

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $284.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTZ. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MasTec from $274.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.79.

Get MasTec alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $305.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.73. MasTec has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $310.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in MasTec by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of MasTec by 4.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.