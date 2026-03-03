Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in DLocal Limited $DLO

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 919.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,032 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of DLocal worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DLocal by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Stock Up 2.5%

DLocal stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.48 million during the quarter. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut DLocal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $17.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

About DLocal

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

