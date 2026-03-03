Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 193.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,124 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in IDEX by 250.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,730,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,669,000 after buying an additional 1,237,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,009,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 652,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after acquiring an additional 383,221 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in shares of IDEX by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $211.47 on Tuesday. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.73 and its 200 day moving average is $177.80.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

