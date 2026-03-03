Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 10,834 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Equifax were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 6.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Equifax by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,014,000 after acquiring an additional 226,189 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $208.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.02 and a 12 month high of $281.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.21.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price target on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 6,213 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $1,216,567.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,035,259.16. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $7,629,624.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,536,856.34. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,181. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.