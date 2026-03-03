Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 16,672 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,672 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $52.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised DuPont de Nemours to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

