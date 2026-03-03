Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $69,000 Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $46,641,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 318,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 53.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,493 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.8%

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.32. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $179.19.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 30.59%.Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.