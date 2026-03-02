Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 12.9% – Time to Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) was up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 753,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 552,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp. in June 2020. Westhaven Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

