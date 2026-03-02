Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Target from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Target from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.66.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.
Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.
