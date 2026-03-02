Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Frontier Group Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.35 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Frontier Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.260 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 82,627 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $477,584.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 631,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,012.08. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,556. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,044,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 209,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Frontier Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,027,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 852,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,824,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 348,739 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,202,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 718,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

