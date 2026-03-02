Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $124.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $96.24 on Monday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $406.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,693 shares of company stock valued at $89,186,891 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 685.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,068,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

