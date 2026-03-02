Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given Hold Rating at Maxim Group

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Whitestone REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

WSR opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 31.04%.Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

