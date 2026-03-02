United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Stake Decreased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:UPS opened at $115.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

