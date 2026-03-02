Omega Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 174.1% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

ISTB opened at $49.02 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $49.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

