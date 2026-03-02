Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Shares Acquired by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2,968.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $70,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,299,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 404.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $105.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

