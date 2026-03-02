Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631,487 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $55.09 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

