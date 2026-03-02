Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,165,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,525,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,594,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.1% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $460.87 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

