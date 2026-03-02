RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 68,976 Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF $CGHM

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 296.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 133,128 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,932,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 132,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

CGHM stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

See Also

