Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.32 and last traded at $65.7420, with a volume of 1820193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Whirlpool Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.44). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,245,000 after buying an additional 80,122 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,391,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,505,000 after acquiring an additional 221,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,595,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 42.3% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 617,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,499,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

