Short Interest in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Decreases By 41.3%

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 356 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 29th total of 606 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.3%

RDOG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $10.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the period. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF makes up about 2.9% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 32.78% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Brussels, Hong Kong, London and Seattle, Cohen & Steers serves individual and institutional investors through a broad range of investment vehicles.

