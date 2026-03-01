EJF Capital LLC Acquires 30,548 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the quarter. Old Second Bancorp comprises 1.7% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,269,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after buying an additional 553,169 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,594,000 after acquiring an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 630,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 160,429 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,384,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after acquiring an additional 284,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 2.9%

OSBC stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.82. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.49 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. Analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Insider Transactions at Old Second Bancorp

In other news, insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 35,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $732,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 274,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,893.66. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gartelmann, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $41,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,856.52. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,091 shares of company stock valued at $776,744. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company based in Aurora, Illinois, serving businesses and consumers through its primary subsidiary, Old Second National Bank. The company provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking services across the suburban Chicago marketplace, supported by a branch network and online platforms designed to meet the financial needs of local communities.

In its commercial banking division, Old Second offers lending solutions that include lines of credit, term loans, equipment financing and commercial real estate financing.

