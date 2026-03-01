Bhagwan Marine Ltd (BWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Bhagwan Marine Ltd (ASX:BWN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 109.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Bhagwan Marine Limited owns and operates marine vessel for oil and gas, subsea, port, civil construction, renewables, and defense industries in Australia. It offers vessels and services to support exploration, development, and production activities to offshore oil and gas industry; harbor towage, survey support, geotechnical support, and infrastructure maintenance services; construction of bridges, ports, jetties, and other marine infrastructure; anchor handling tug supply vessels; and geophysical, surveying, and civil engineering services.

