RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Holdings Lowered by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,452,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 10.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,693,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $202.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.86.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX won a DARPA XENA contract (BBN Technologies) for long?range X?ray situational awareness and a separate optics supply contract (Raytheon ELCAN) with the German Armed Forces — both expand program wins, reinforce backlog and NATO/Europe positioning, and support near?term revenue visibility. RTX Defense Wins Link Future Tech Pipeline With Current Valuation Picture

RTX won a DARPA XENA contract (BBN Technologies) for long?range X?ray situational awareness and a separate optics supply contract (Raytheon ELCAN) with the German Armed Forces — both expand program wins, reinforce backlog and NATO/Europe positioning, and support near?term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst pieces are actively re?rating and comparing defense names; a Zacks look at Boeing vs. RTX highlights sector tailwinds (higher defense spending) but draws distinctions based on backlog, earnings revisions and balance?sheet metrics — helpful context for relative valuation decisions. Boeing vs. RTX: Which Defense Stock Offers Better Value in 2026?

Analyst pieces are actively re?rating and comparing defense names; a Zacks look at Boeing vs. RTX highlights sector tailwinds (higher defense spending) but draws distinctions based on backlog, earnings revisions and balance?sheet metrics — helpful context for relative valuation decisions. Neutral Sentiment: Several technology headlines in the feed reference “RTX” graphics (NVIDIA) — e.g., reports on NVIDIA GeForce RTX shortages, Micron GDDR7 showing up on RTX 50?series GPUs, driver rollbacks and high gaming revenue — these are material for NVIDIA and GPU?ecosystem suppliers but not for RTX Corporation’s defense/aero fundamentals; they can, however, create short?term retail noise around the “RTX” ticker. (Representative: NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage.) NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage for 2026

Several technology headlines in the feed reference “RTX” graphics (NVIDIA) — e.g., reports on NVIDIA GeForce RTX shortages, Micron GDDR7 showing up on RTX 50?series GPUs, driver rollbacks and high gaming revenue — these are material for NVIDIA and GPU?ecosystem suppliers but not for RTX Corporation’s defense/aero fundamentals; they can, however, create short?term retail noise around the “RTX” ticker. (Representative: NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage.) Negative Sentiment: Some analyst coverage notes RTX has pulled back since its last earnings report; pieces exploring why the stock is down (earnings follow?through, guidance vs. expectations, and short?term sentiment) could pressure sentiment until upcoming catalysts (orders, funded backlog, guidance updates) provide clarity. Why Is RTX (RTX) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

RTX Company Profile

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

