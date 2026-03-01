Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 135.9% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.