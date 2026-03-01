Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $5.08 Million Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 20,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 859.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $116.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 172.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.Roku’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,807.36. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,710 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,608. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

