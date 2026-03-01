Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $5.08 Million Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 20,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 859.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roku Price Performance
Shares of Roku stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $116.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 172.65 and a beta of 1.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,807.36. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,710 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,608. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
More Roku News
Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Roku rolled out 17 new free channels on The Roku Channel, expanding content selection that can boost viewer engagement and ad-revenue potential for the platform. Roku quietly rolls out a major free upgrade for users
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/investor coverage picked up — Zacks published pieces highlighting increased investor attention and listing Roku among must-watch streaming stocks — which can attract flows and re-rate sentiment after Roku’s recent earnings beat. Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is Attracting Investor Attention
- Positive Sentiment: New original/exclusive programming (example: The Reunion: Laguna Beach premiere on The Roku Channel) supports content-led engagement and subscription/ads upside on the platform. ‘The Reunion: Laguna Beach’ Gets Premiere Date On Roku Channel
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail discounting on Roku hardware (Streambar SE, Streaming Stick 4K, Streaming Stick Plus and Roku TV deals) is widespread — this likely boosts unit sales/market share but may compress hardware margins and lower ASPs. Coverage of these price cuts appeared across Gizmodo, Kotaku, Mashable and MSN. Roku’s 2-in-1 Soundbar and Streaming Combo Hits a New Low Roku Streambar SE Falls Below Its Black Friday Price The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is back on sale at Amazon
- Negative Sentiment: A Pocket-lint piece flags a limitation with the Roku Ultra’s Ethernet port that may surprise buyers — negative product PR can dent consumer confidence and complicate hardware upsell conversations. Your Roku Ultra’s Ethernet port doesn’t do what you think
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.
At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roku
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.