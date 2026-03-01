Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $22,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 105.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $111.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $102.00 price target on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

