Erste Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 51.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 149,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,999,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,589,000 after purchasing an additional 376,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.18. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.