Quantbot Technologies LP Has $12.88 Million Stake in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,473 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $51.84 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.19 million. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBRK. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBRK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $908,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 339,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,820,344.77. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 101,659 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $8,317,739.38. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 256,887 shares of company stock worth $19,276,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.