Generali Investments Management Co LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Generali Investments Management Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $928.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $924.95 and its 200 day moving average is $835.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Dbs Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

