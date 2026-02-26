Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $31,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Avant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $252.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.90 and a 200 day moving average of $246.77. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.32 and a 52 week high of $255.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.