Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,749 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,150. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,860 shares of company stock worth $2,611,000 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Sterling Infrastructure

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sterling posted a clear beat on the quarter: $3.08 EPS vs. $2.63 expected and $755.6M in revenue vs. $639.4M consensus, with a healthy 14.1% net margin — strong execution that supports upside. Read More.

Sterling posted a clear beat on the quarter: $3.08 EPS vs. $2.63 expected and $755.6M in revenue vs. $639.4M consensus, with a healthy 14.1% net margin — strong execution that supports upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management issued aggressive FY?2026 guidance: EPS $13.450–14.050 (vs. consensus ~11.90) and revenue $3.1B–3.2B (vs. consensus ~2.8B). That guidance materially raised the company’s forward profile and is a primary positive catalyst. Read More.

Management issued aggressive FY?2026 guidance: EPS $13.450–14.050 (vs. consensus ~11.90) and revenue $3.1B–3.2B (vs. consensus ~2.8B). That guidance materially raised the company’s forward profile and is a primary positive catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts updated estimates after the results: Sidoti and others raised quarterly and full?year forecasts (including FY?2027 boosts), reinforcing the bullish read on the cycle and giving institutional investors fresh model support. Read More.

Analysts updated estimates after the results: Sidoti and others raised quarterly and full?year forecasts (including FY?2027 boosts), reinforcing the bullish read on the cycle and giving institutional investors fresh model support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media/industry pieces (Zacks comparisons and analyst commentary) are highlighting Sterling as a beneficiary of public infrastructure momentum versus peers — useful context but not a direct catalyst. Read More. • Read More.

Media/industry pieces (Zacks comparisons and analyst commentary) are highlighting Sterling as a beneficiary of public infrastructure momentum versus peers — useful context but not a direct catalyst. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is stretched: trailing P/E ~52 and the stock is trading close to its 52?week high — a setup that can prompt short?term profit?taking even after strong results.

Valuation is stretched: trailing P/E ~52 and the stock is trading close to its 52?week high — a setup that can prompt short?term profit?taking even after strong results. Negative Sentiment: Volume spiked (?912K vs. avg ?488K) while the share price fell, which looks like distribution/profit?taking by holders who locked gains after the big guidance beat; that pressure can push the stock down in the short term.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $455.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.25. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $470.00.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $755.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

