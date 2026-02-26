Analysts Set Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) PT at $32.25

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4,948.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.21.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 61.74%.The firm had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.92 million. Research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

