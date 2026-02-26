TD Asset Management Inc Buys 23,470 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,470 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $117,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 6.1% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 4.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FWONK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $89.29 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $109.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.48 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

