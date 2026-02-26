TD Asset Management Inc Has $155.56 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247,533 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $155,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 104.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $473.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $261.25 and a 1 year high of $509.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.57 and a 200-day moving average of $385.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

