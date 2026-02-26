TD Asset Management Inc Has $155.56 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247,533 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $155,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 104.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key SPDR Gold Shares News
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major bank and market-house price targets and macro flow support higher gold over the medium term — J.P. Morgan projects a ~22% rise to $6,300 by year?end 2026, and MKS PAMP says the bull market is mid?cycle with upside toward $6,750, underpinning long?term demand for GLD. Gold price will rise 22% above current level to reach $6,300 by year-end 2026 – J.P. Morgan Gold bull market still ‘mid-cycle,’ could reach $6,750 by U.S. Midterms: MKS PAMP
- Positive Sentiment: Inflation data (Core PCE) surprised to the upside, renewing safe?haven and inflation?hedge demand that benefits GLD’s flows. The Fed’s Favorite Inflation Measure Leapfrogs The CPI
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tension and a softer US dollar continue to prop bullion prices, keeping structural buyer interest in ETFs like GLD intact. Gold and Silver Analysis: Geopolitical Risks and Weak Dollar Drive Bullish Momentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis shows key Fibonacci and moving?average support holding near current levels, which could extend the rally if buyers re?enter; but it’s conditional on price staying above those zones. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Buyers Hold Key Fibonacci Support
- Neutral Sentiment: Silver and platinum strength (technical buying and sector momentum) is supporting precious?metals ETFs broadly, which can help GLD if the rally resumes. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Soars Above $90.00 As Rally Continues Silver leads gold higher on technical buying
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term risk: analysts warn bulls need to clear $5,200–$5,300 (spot gold levels referenced in market commentary) or momentum exhaustion and profit?taking could trigger a deeper pullback, with one call noting a potential drop toward $4,380/oz. That kind of pullback pressures GLD. Gold bulls need to break $5,200 and $5,300 soon or momentum exhaustion could see gold fall as far as $4,380/oz – Forex.com’s Hilal
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term profit?taking, position adjustments and intermittent dollar/equity strength have already knocked gold off recent highs, driving short?term outflows and pressuring GLD intraday. Update: Gold Falls Off a Three-Week High as the Dollar and Equities Rise Gold Edges Higher Amid Possible Position Adjustments
SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3%
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold Shares
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.